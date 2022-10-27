EE co-founder Yoliswa Dwane to be buried on Saturday

Equal Education (EE) co-founder Yoliswa Dwane will be buried in Mount Coke, Eastern Cape on Saturday after she lost a battle to cancer on Friday last week.

Born in Dimbaza in Eastern Cape, Dwane later moved to Khayelitsha in Western Cape where she led the EE as the chairperson of its national council (board) from 2012 to 2018. She was also the organisation’s head of policy, communications and research department from 2008 to 2016.

“Over this time, EE’s wide-ranging impact included getting the government to adopt the landmark norms and standards for public school infrastructure, securing safe and reliable transport for thousands of learners, and expanding our work to different provinces,” according to a statement from the EE.

“Sis Yoli [as she was affectionately known] was key to the formation of the Equal Education law centre, and was on its board from 2011 to 2019. We continue her work toward equity and justice in South Africa.

“Our hearts are with Sis Yoli’s friends and amaTshawe, especially her mother Boniswa. Her family are deeply grateful for the many messages of condolences and tributes. For those who cannot attend the funeral on Saturday, there will be a livestream via the Equal Education Facebook page.

“There will [also] be a prayer service today [Thursday], which the public and journalists may attend. A memorial service for Sis Yoli will be held after her funeral, and a date and venue will be communicated later once confirmed.”

Prayer service:

Date: Thursday 27 October 2022

Time: 5.30pm

Place: Ethiopian Episcopal Church, Harare, Khayelitsha (opposite Spar in Harare)

Funeral service:

Date: Saturday 29 October 2022

Time: 9am

Place: KwaMadliki village, Mount Coke in Eastern Cape

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author