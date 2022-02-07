REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
EFF, AfriForum returns to court over ‘Kill the Boer’ song

By Thomas Lethoba
EFF leader Julius Malema and the party's head of political education Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Johannesburg – The ongoing hate speech case between AfriForum and the EFF will be heard at the Joburg high Court.

This comes after AfriForum approached the court and accused EFF leaders Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of acting against the Constitution, when they chanted ‘Shoot the Boer’ in the party’s gatherings.

The song originates from the struggle for freedom and emancipation during the apartheid regime, where African people will sing “Dubul’ ibhunu”, which translates to “shoot the boer”.

In its current papers before the court, AfriForum accused both Malema and Ndlozi of violating the 2010 court order by insisting on singing the song.

The AfriForum’s head of policy Ernst Roets said: “This is a civil matter, hate speech is not a crime in SA, it is something that you can sue and claim damage,” said

“So what we are saying is a public apology, but also that the court can declare that this is indeed hate speech,” he added.

Roets said Ndlozi had also sang the similar song in 2020.

AfriForum is seeking an order directing the EFF and respondents in the cases to pay R500,000 in damages and for the party to be directed to revise its policies and practices.

