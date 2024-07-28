EFF champions the poor without being government – Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema delivered a rallying speech yesterday in Kimberley, in the Northern Cape, focused on the achievements and challenges faced by the party over its 11-year history.

Malema highlighted the practical victories of the EFF, emphasising the party’s commitment to social justice despite not being in government.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper