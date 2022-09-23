EFF condemns government’s proposed ‘dompas-system’

The EFF has condemned Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s proposed “dompas system” that encourages the police to conduct spot checks on foreigners to establish if they are in South Africa legally.

In a statement on Friday, the EFF said the proclamation proposed is hateful and added that the minister has come up with a modern-day dompas-system for African people who will now have to carry around identity documents.

“He makes this pronouncement without any consideration of the hate and abuse that African people will be subjected to and without any consideration of the hate and abuse,” reads the statement.

The party further asked what metric the police will use to conduct random spot checks and whether the proposition will lead to abuse and arrest of fellow Africans.

“South Africans will be detained for failing to produce South African identity documents because there is no scientific measure of determining whether someone is a foreign national by simply looking at them.”

The red berets also made reference to when Tshivenda- and Xitsonga-speaking South Africans were denied access to Pretoria-based hospital, Kalafong, recently.

“No policeman has the right to ask an African to produce proof that they are legal as a human being, whether you are South African, Malawian, Zimbabwean, or Haitian.”

