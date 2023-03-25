The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have strongly condemned the anti-homosexual bill by Uganda against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ).

This week, the Ugandan parliament passed a new bill that aims to eliminate homosexuality in the country.

The bill proposes harsh penalties such as life imprisonment and a death penalty in some cases.

On Friday, the EFF released a statement denouncing the bill, regarding it as a gross violation of human rights and a step backward for the African continent.

“The stigma and hatred towards the LGBTQI+ community, not only in Africa but across the world, infringes on the rights of individuals to identify as they see it fit to express their sexuality without fear or persecution,” read the statement.

“It is completely irrational, as it is based on homophobic and baseless rhetoric which collates sexual crimes with queer identity.

“It is a bill that criminalises the existence of people on the basis of their identity, and will open doors to numerous human rights violations.

“The EFF will without shame continue to associate itself with the LGBTQI+ community, as we will always be opposed to the criminalizing of people because of their sexual identity.”

EFF Condemns Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Bill pic.twitter.com/YxkwA9EGpA — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 24, 2023

The EFF has since called on Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni not to sign the bill. It also proposed that programs be put in place to educate people on sexuality and gender identity.

