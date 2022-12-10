EFF councillor nabbed for GBV after attacking ANC member

An EFF PR councillor in the City of Joburg was arrested for allegedly breaking the nose of a female ANC member with fists during a squabble at a community meeting in Thembisa, east of Johannesburg this week.

According to ANC members, who did not want to be identified for fear of victimisation, Klaas Seerane and the victim, Mahalatse Petunia Moropana, were attending a community meeting of ward 133 in Ivory Park North Hall when an argument erupted after Seerane asked Moropana why she was video-recording the meeting.

A fight broke out when Seerane grabbed Moropana’s cellphone and threw it away. It is alleged that Seerane punched Moropana several times in the face when she asked why he had grabbed her cellphone and threw it away.

She sustained injuries to her mouth and head and her nose was broken.

Moropana rushed to the Ivory Park police station where she opened a case of assault with intend to cause grievous bodily harm against Seerane.

“He handed himself over to the police and was arrested and detained in the police holding cells,” said a member of the ANC.

Another ANC councillor said Seerane should be reprimanded by his political principals for allegedly denting the name of the party by beating up Moropana during 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

“He must rot in jail, such leaders do not deserve to live in our communities,” said the councillor.

Seerane declined to comment. “Please speak to our regional leadership, I have nothing to say,” he said.

Moropana could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing. However, a brief police statement that we have seen states that she arrived at the hall to attend a meeting where several issues affecting the community were being discussed.

ANC ward councillor Tebogo Marumo asked her to video-record the meeting using her cellphone. “While taking the videos, an EFF member, Klass Seerane started attacking her. He took her cellphone and threw it away [sic],” said Marumo.

“She tried to defend herself by grabbing him, but Seerane started beating her with fists and she suffered head injuries, mouth bleeding and a swollen nose,” reads the statement in our possession.

Ivory Park police spokesperson Ben Matimule confirmed that Seerane was nabbed for gender-based violence and appeared at the Rabasoto magistrate’s court in Tembisa on Thursday.

“The person in question was arrested and appeared in court on Thursday, but for more information please speak to the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority],” Matimule said.

Phindi Mjonondwana, NPA South Gauteng spokesperson, confirmed that Seerane was arrested for allegedly assaulting Moropana. She said the accused was released on R1 000 bail and is expected to appear in court on February 3.

