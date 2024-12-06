Eight wanted criminals killed during gun battle with police

Eight suspects were killed on Thursday night in Richards Bay, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, during a gunfight between heavily armed alleged criminals and police characterised by a night of intense drama and carnage.

Police claimed that the suspects, wanted for a number of crimes, were on their way to commit a robbery when they met their demise.

Police allegedly intercepted the suspects on the popular John Ross Highway, leading to a shootout.

The cops also linked the suspects to several cash robberies throughout the province.

This includes a foiled heist in the KwaMbonambi area that resulted in the death of a school teacher.

Investigations are underway

Robert Netshiunda, a spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal police, said that despite police orders to stop, the driver of the vehicle disregarded them.

“A high-speed chase ensued, and the suspects started firing shots towards the police,” Netshiunda said on Friday.

“Police returned fire and eight suspects were shot and fatally wounded.”

He added that three firearms, two replica guns, and tools for breaking into houses were discovered in the suspects’ possession during the police search.

“Investigations are underway to ascertain if the firearms are linked to other crime scenes.”

It is also believed that the suspects had planned to rob a shop in Esikhaweni, a township in Empangeni.

KwaZulu-Natal police boss Leutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has vowed to unleash a reign of terror on brazen criminals, promising to make the province a no-go area for thugs.

The killing of eight suspects yesterday brings to ten the number of wanted criminals in a shootout with police.

Mkhwanazi subsequently said more efforts will be focused on three Durban townships, namely Inanda, KwaMashu and Umlazi. The townships top the province as crime hotspots with high levels of murder and rape offences, according to police crime stats.

