Eldorado Park residents call for a gun-free neighbourhood

Eldorado Park residents camped outside the local police station this week and threatened to shut down the area if nothing is done to combat the endless gun violence.

Residents report that 13 people have been shot in the past two weeks. To honour those who have lost their lives due to the ongoing violence, community members lined up the coffins that represent scores of people who have fallen victim to the violence.

On Thursday, City of Johannesburg public safety MMC David Tembe pledged to launch a three-month-long operation that will see more metro police officers patrolling the streets of Eldorado Park, promising to deploy about 100 officers.

Community activist Cheryl Pillay said Tembe also promised to rope in the K-9 unit, and said the roadblocks and checks will also be conducted in the area.

“This follows pleas from the community after scores of victims, mostly youth, lost their lives to gun violence,” said Pillay.

Community leaders have vowed to continue camping outside the police station until other provincial and national government departments listen to their grievances.

Earlier in the day, provincial department of social development officials were asked to leave the area, as residents requested an audience with MEC Thembi Mhlongo.

