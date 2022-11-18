Eldos gives Lesufi’s response to drug problem thumbs down

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s response on the issue of drugs in Eldorado Park does not go as deep as the issues faced by the community, according to anti-drug activist Dereleen James.

Lesufi visited a group of residents and stakeholders camping outside the police station in the area recently to listen to their concerns. The group has been protesting for over two months and asking for the police to intervene and end gun violence in the area.

“We have asked for services in relation to the abuse of the elderly because of high drug abuse in our area. They responded by saying the Gauteng province has 300 homes that assist with the care of old people, but those homes are under-resourced and don’t have social workers,” said James.

Eldorado Park, like Westbury, Ennerdale and Lenasia is battling the scourge of drugs and gang-related violence.

At least six drive-by shootings were recorded in Westbury towards the end of October, resulting in the deaths of four people by unidentified murderers. It is reported that three more youngsters were brutally killed a week ago, while another two were injured.

“Premier, please listen to us and include us in your government’s decision-making,” said James, noting that the government officials should not come to the people with the decisions already being made.

This week, Lesufi visited the Dr F and F Treatment Centre in Cullinan outside Pretoria to oversee the first intake of substance abusers.

The group included nyaope and other illegal substances addicts. Joining him on the visit to the centre was Mbali Hlophe, MEC for social development, agriculture and rural development.

Lesufi previously committed that the provincial government would open applications for parents and caregivers with children who are addicted to drugs to be accommodated in a state facility for rehabilitation.

James said: “The mass intake is against the country’s response document on the drug problem. Why would you take them [drug addicts] away to a farm for six months and bring them back to an environment that is not conducive to a recovering addict.”

James urged government to have a bottom-up approach so that they do not make decisions on the top and tell the community what has been decided but rather sit around the table and make decisions together with communities who face these issues daily.

