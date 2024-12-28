Eleven more illegal miners emerge from Stilfontein mine shaft

Eleven more illegal miners exited the Margaret shaft in Stilfontein, in the North West this morning 28 December.

Local police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said: “Eleven resurfaced this morning…”

She said the suspects were promptly arrested.

Forty seven have emerged in a week

This has brought the total of illegal miners that have resurfaced in just one week, since Monday to 47, she added.

“So, for Monday, we had six which were four at Margaret shaft and two at shaft number 10 at Buffelsfontein. Tuesday, we had another two that resurfaced at Buffelsfontein shaft number 10,” she said.

“On Christmas day, we had 12 and on Boxing Day we had six, yesterday 10, early this morning, the 11. Most of them were resurfaced from Buffelsfontein shaft number 10.”

Police involved in shootout with suspected illegal miners

On Friday, six suspected illegal miners had been arrested in Riverlea, west of Johannesburg.

Police reported that the men were arrested after they exchanged gunfire with them on Friday afternoon 27 December.

Further, police said, they recovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition from the scene.

Police had earlier received a tip-off about the illegal mining activities in Riverlea, and members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU), operationalised the information, and went searching for the suspects.

Mining tools were found scattered at the scene

On arrival at the mentioned spot, police found tools used in illegal mining lying around. While police were removing the tools, the suspects opened fire on them hence a shootout ensued.

Police arrested two suspects in possession of a firearm each – a rifle and pistol, plus magazines loaded with ammunition. Four more suspects were arrested in the vicinity.

The suspects face charges including possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as attempted murder.

Further investigation revealed that all the suspects are illegal immigrants.

Additional reporting SABCNews.com

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content