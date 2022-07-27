Embattled former SAA boss Dudu Myeni’s court case resumes

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni is expected back at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday for defeating the administration of justice.

Her court appearance stems from her conduct at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. During her testimony at the commission in 2020 about her reign at the national carrier, Myeni revealed the identity of a protected witness, Mr X, on camera.

In defiance of the chairperson of the commission, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Myeni repeated the offence even after she was cautioned not to mention the name of the protected witness.

Zondo then announced that the commission would lay criminal charges against Myeni.

In his final report, Zondo made a finding that as the chairperson of the airline’s board, Myeni created a climate of fear and intimidation.

During her last court appearance in June, the court heard that the former executive chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation had entered into plea negotiations with the state.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author