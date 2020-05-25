Embattled Radio 2000 programmes manager leaves under a cloud

Suspended Choane jumps before DC hearing

Radio 2000 programmes manager Christopher Choane has resigned from his position after he was asked to provide reasons why he should not be hauled before a disciplinary hearing.

Choane, who was on suspension since March, was under investigation over allegations of misconduct, including insubordination relating to his handling of this year’s Radio 2000 line-up.

Among the charges investigated against Choane, according to two senior managers at the SABC, were abuse of power allegations relating to claims he tried to get rid of presenter David Mashabela.

Sunday World has also learnt that Choane was also in trouble for allegedly insisting to install Justice “Just Ice” Ramohlola on the most sought-after breakfast show slot after the departure of Phat Joe, who also blamed Choane for leaving.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: “The SABC can con¡ rm that Mr Chris Choane resigned from the SABC of his own accord at a time when he was facing an internal disciplinary process. Mr Choane was on suspension at the time of his resignation.”

Aubrey Mothombeni