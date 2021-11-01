Emfuleni Mayor saddened after woman dies at voting station

Johannesburg – The woman who died at a voting station in Evaton, Sebokeng on Monday, has been identified as Patricia Tshabalala, aged 57-year-old.

She is the first person reported to have died at a polling station on election day.

She was certified dead by emergency personnel.

According to Emfuleni municipality mayor Gift Moerane, he received a call of the shocking incident while he was on his way to cast his vote.

The deceased passed away after casting her vote, and details surrounding her death are still not clear at this stage, but the family said she had underlying conditions.

“Unfortunately, her untimely death occurred after she cast her vote, and as I made the closing prayer to the family when her body was removed from the voting station, it’s sad,” said the mayor.

He said that whoever wins the ward must give it to Patricia, who even at the time of her death, valued the essence of exercising the right to vote.

Additionally, mayor Moerane, says he commits himself that should they come victorious post the elections, the municipality will ensure they prove services to the citizens as they owe it to people like Patricia.

“This woman has demonstrated that voting is an expensive exercise and a moral obligation,” said the mayor.

The mayor said his administration will go and pass condolences to the family to pass on their bereavement.

Moerane appealed for members of the public to recognize the late Tshabalala, who prides her being to come and vote while she was not in a good health state.

