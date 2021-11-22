Employees at hotel shocked to find hubby, wife and another male naked

Johannesburg – Staff at the Misty Hills Country Hotel, where a guest disarmed a female police officer and brandished a gun at other cops, said he was found naked with two other people in the room, including his wife.

Len Cloete, a guest at the bush hotel in Muldersdrift in the outskirts of Joburg, caused a scene when he was allegedly told to leave the place due to his unruly behaviour.

On Wednesday, Sunday World visited the hotel, but the general manager of Misty Hills, Bonamy Lewis, said the hotel management would not talk about the incident.

“I am not going to grant an interview as the incident that had happened over the weekend had been handed over to the police,” said Lewis.

Sources close to the situation told Sunday World that workers have been ordered not to utter a word on what transpired on the night of the shooting. It is believed that the CEO and his wife said they must not talk about the incident and other incidents that had happened there before.

It is believed that drama started when, “Len [Cloete] and his wife, and another man, went to the room he had booked at village 8.”

“The room he had booked was for him and his wife, but the hotel staff realised that he was hosting a noisy party with his wife and a male friend naked. Other guests felt uncomfortable.”

“That is when he went to fetch his gun from his car.”

The video of Cloete, the owner of VO2 Max Fitness Centre in Pretoria, threatening staff and police officers made headlines on social media.

He attacked a female cop and disarmed her while screaming “shoot me, shoot me”.

Another cop shot him in the head and Cloete fell to the ground as his wife screamed hysterically and claimed that her man was dead.

Cloete is still in hospital in serious condition.

When contacted for comment, the police referred all queries on the shooting to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Ipid spokesperson Grace Lan ga could not confirm the allegations of eyewitnesses, saying: “I will await the preliminary report from the investigators that will reveal more info to this matter.”

