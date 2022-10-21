Employers advised to scrutinise suspicious medical certificates

A Durban man, Mandla Nkosi, has been arrested for selling fake medical certificates for R150 to members of the public.

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) said in a statement on Friday that the police received a tip-off from one of the shops, where Nkosi was selling the certificates using the details of registered practitioners – Dr NP Ngubane, Dr NM Patel and Dr FI Suliman.

Registered practitioner Dr Faisal Ismail Suliman, who practises in KwaMashu, is said to have also received a tip-off that his details appear on the faked medical certificates.

“Nkosi was arrested for contravening section 39 of the Health Professions Act [56 of 1974] and his laptop and tower were also confiscated. Nkosi was charged and will appear in court,” reads the statement from the HPCSA.

The HPCSA pleaded with employers to carefully scrutinise the medical certificates being submitted by employees, and if in doubt, verify the authenticity of such certificates with the health professions body.

It added that it continues to put efforts in protecting the public and guiding the practitioners by working with other organs of the state to bring to book those who masquerade as registered practitioners.

