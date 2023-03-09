Emtee out on bail for ‘beating up estranged pregnant wife’

Award-winning rapper Mthembeni “Emtee” Ndevu is out on bail after his ex-wife Nicole Chinsamy opened a case of assault against him.

Ndevu handed himself over to the police at the Midrand police station on Wednesday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, spokesperson for the police, said the rapper was taken to the Midrand magistrate’s court the same day.

“The police can confirm that the suspect handed himself to the police and he was charged with assault and taken to court where he was granted bail,” Masondo said.

On March 3, the Roll Up hitmaker went on an Instagram live when Chinsamy and a woman who referred to herself as her mother were in his house.

Chinsamy, who already has two children with the rapper, appeared to be pregnant in the video. She could be heard alleging that Ndevu beat her to a pulp on Valentine’s Day.

“You beat me up while I am seven-months pregnant. Show them how you beat me up on Valentine’s Day. Show them what you did to me, here’s the proof,” she said directing her phone to Ndevu’s live feed.

Why is Emtee hiding the live when his wife is showing what he did to her on Valentines day?! I love emtee but he’s fumbling now. pic.twitter.com/35iISK5Na6 — m a s h è s h a 💨 (@_mashesha) March 3, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Hustle (@emteethehustla)

This is a developing story…

