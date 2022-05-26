E-edition
eNCA prime-time news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon is leaving

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Shahan Ramkissoon

eNCA prime-time news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon is leaving the TV news channel.

Shahan, who presents NewsNight from 9pm-11pm, is known for holding politicians accountable, especially on allegations of corruption.

The 36-year-old, who has been working for eNCA for 12 years, has been described as the voice of South Africans. He once trended for his no-nonsense approach when searching for the truth.

Shahan previously worked as a field reporter. He has also worked in London and New York as a news correspondent and a host for a TV show.

He shared on social media that his last appearance on the news channel would be on Wednesday night, but said he would continue to work with the broadcaster whenever he can.

“Tonight I say goodbye to #eNCA. It’s been an amazing experience. The past 12 years have helped me grow professionally and personally,” he wrote.

