End of an era for out of character, teary Malema

In a somewhat out of character content and posture, EFF outgoing president Julius Malema delivered one of his longest speeches of his political career at the opening of the party’s third National People’s Assembly (NPA) at the Nasrec centre, south of Johannesburg, on Friday.

Far from his usual jovial and lively self, Malema was laid back and assumed a more serious approach, both in content of the speech as well as his posture.

Feeling betrayed by his long-time brother and comrade Floyd Shivambu, who jumped ship to the MKP, Malema moved to fill the void of heavy political content allegedly left by Shivambu.

The first hour of his three-and-a-half-hour speech was a lecture on Marxism, Leninism and Fanonism. The type of political language that had come to be expected from Shivambu in the past.

Ended long address in tears

Malema ended his long address with tears pouring down his cheeks when he spoke about the strength that his late grandmother provided him during times of adversity, such as the one he finds himself in now.

Following the departure of Shivambu and other high-profile members from the red berets brigade, Malema is certain that there is a “deliberate and coordinated efforts to destroy” him and his party.

“Fighters, on a personal note, I would like to thank my late grandmother, who remains my guardian angel. Even in moments when I feel like giving up and surrendering due to attacks and difficulties, her spirit and fearlessness continues to inspire me,” said a teary Malema.

“She is the one who named me her soldier. And as a result, I have become a soldier of the people. Her solid courage motivates me to remain committed to this movement and the struggle for economic freedom in our lifetime.”

Mentioned highlights of previous NPAs

Malema lamented how the EFF, since formation, has gathered for its national conferences at crucial moments in the South African body politic life.

The party’s founding conference in 2014, he said, came amidst a culture if impunity best defined by the wake of the Marikana massacre. This was where 34 mineworkers were mowed down by police and “unchecked corruption”.

That conference, he said, was followed by their second in 2019, during a time where the EFF was described by the capitalist establishment as the enemy number one.

This, he said, called on the EFF to sharpen its resolve and cement its place as an aggressive anti-racist and anti-capitalist movement as a way of fighting back.

At things stand, he went on, the party was now facing probably its biggest test yet. With its first electoral decline since formation and “unprecedented levels of infiltration”.

Said Malema: “It is for this reason, delegates, that the theme for this NPA is ‘Defend, Rebuild and Advance the Struggle for Economic Freedom’. Because, for the first time, the revolution is under a genuine threat of disruption that risks delaying our freedom for generations to come.

Questioned notion of Zuma’s fake “Black Unity”

“We have a duty to defend the gains of our emancipation movement and the ideas of the revolution from distortion and sabotage. Because the attempts to destroy the EFF will set the freedom of our people back for another 100 years.”

Malema, without mentioning him by name, also launched a scathing veiled attack on MKP president Jacob Zuma’s newly-found “black unity” talk and fell shot of calling it fake.

According to him, there was a need for the third NPA to do a deep dive to clearly define what constitutes “progressive” or “leftist” and/or “black consciousness”.

His comments come after revelations of how Zuma, through former EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu, tried to collapse the EFF into the MKP under the guise of “progressive” unity or black parties.

Dashed any hopes of an EFF/MKP collaboration

Malema warned against a Zuma who he calls a “criminal masquerading as a messiah of black unity” that black people must guard against.

In his view, Zuma had failed dismally to show that he is for black unity during the pinnacle of his political career as head of state at the helm of Union Buildings.

To believe that he had suddenly reached his Damascus moment just as the grave is knocking on his door because of old age would be foolhardy, charged Malema.

“And to merely say you are progressive does not make you progressive. To merely state that you are on the left or that you are black conscious, does not make you leftist or black conscious,” said Malema.

“There are forces in South Africa today who have discovered the cause of black unity after they previously undermined it while they were in power. And this discovery is manipulative. Where was this black consciousness and black unity when the Marikana workers were killed while the so-called new leaders of black unity sitting as state presidents and even justified the killing of mineworkers?

“When the EFF offered its six percent in parliament to amend the constitution of South Africa to expropriate land without compensation, and this was rejected by the former liberation movement. Where was black unity then? We must never allow black consciousness to be misused to con our people into forgetting. Nor allow it to sanitise the legacy of failure and corruption.”

Swipe at former president

According to Malema, Zuma was nothing but a champion of “divisive politics of tribalism, deception and dishonesty” that he will never associate with.

Malema said the EFF must reject “black unity” born out of convenience and opportunism, thus sending a signal that any hope of MKP and EFF joining forces was almost impossible.

In fact, Malema wrapped up his speech by committing to the approximately 2, 600 delegates gathered for the weekend at Nasrec that he will have his coffin draped in an EFF flag.

Malema is expected to be elected unopposed for a third term on Saturday. To begin a new journey, the first without Shivambu, in his senior politics career life for the next five years at the helm of the EFF.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi absent at event

Shivambu is expected to be replaced with former EFF secretary-general Gordrich Gardee. While national chairperson Veronica Mente and deputy scretary-general Poppy Mailola are the only two top six officials expected to be dropped.

This Malema made clear in his speech when he showered administration chief Marshall Dlamini and purse doyen Omphile Maotwe with glowing praises, while saying nothing about Mente and Mailola.

This was a subtle message to delegates about who he endorses and who he does not.

EFF political hot potato, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, was absent at the gathering. It was previously reported by Sunday World that he was barred from attending.