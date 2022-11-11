End of the road for Northern Cape serial child rapist

Walls caved in on Katlego Kingsley Langa at the Mothibistad regional court in Northern Cape on Friday when he was sentenced for sexually violating children.

According to Mojalefa Senokoatsane, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson, Langa used sweets to lure children to his home, public toilets, and sheltered areas to commit ghastly sexual offenses against the kids.

He targeted children of all genders from ages four to nine years old. The crimes, which range from rape to attempted rape, were committed between 2012 and 2016 in the Mothistad and Wrenchville areas close to Kuruman.

Langa is charged with three counts of rape and one count of attempted rape, as well as attempt to commit a sexual offence.

Senokoatsane shared: “Investigations led the police to identify the accused as a potential serial sexual offender, and the dockets against him were transferred to the Northern Cape provincial sexual offences unit.

“Four dockets of the accused were brought to court simultaneously to be heard together, and the accused was charged with three counts of rape and one count of attempted rape, as well as attempt to commit a sexual offence.

“Looking at the overwhelming evidence against the accused, he made admissions in terms of section 220 of the Criminal Procedure Act, act 51 of 1977. The accused admitted fully to two offences, rape [count four] and an attempt to commit a sexual offence [count two].

“The accused, even though charged with another count of rape [count one], was found guilty of an attempt to commit a sexual offence. On the charge where the accused was charged with rape [count four], he was discharged in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, act 51 of 1977, due to insufficient evidence against him.”

Langa was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 20 years in jail.

“The court sentenced the accused to 10 years direct imprisonment in count one, 10 years direct imprisonment in count two, and in count three the court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment.”

The court ordered that the sentences should not run concurrently, and Langa’s name will be added to the national register of sex offenders.

Senokoatsane said Langa has also been declared “unfit to work with children and declared unfit to possess a firearm”. The NPA has welcomed the sentence.

