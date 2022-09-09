English premiership matches canned to honour departed Queen

The English Premier League (EPL) has postponed all the matches scheduled for this weekend to pay homage and to honour Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday.

The league bosses took the decision even though the government said it was not compulsory to cancel sporting events during the period of mourning.

Some of the mouthwatering clashes that have been shelved include Manchester City versus Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The Sunday pick of matches are Arsenal versus Everton and Crystal Palace versus Manchester United.

The British are taking the death of the Queen so much so that even other sporting codes are also postponing fixtures this weekend. The test cricket and European golf’s PGA Championship have also been cancelled.

“At a meeting this morning [Friday], the premier league clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s premier league match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game,” said the EPL in a statement.

The government has appealed to sports organisers in the country not to host events on the day of the burial in order to avoid a clash with the planned state funeral.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author