English Soccer league honours #Blacklivesmatter movement

The Premier League has joined the movement to honour black lives, with players replacing their names with “Black Lives Matter”.

This will be done for 12 games as the English soccer league resumes its games as of June 17.

The humble act comes after the world was enraged by the death of a black-American citizen, George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer.

In a statement released by the Premier League, they said there was no room for disappointment and that the 20 clubs will show their support

“A Black Lives Matter logo will also feature on shirts for the remainder of the season, along with a badge thanking the NHS for their work during the COVID-19 crisis.

“In addition, the League will support players who “take a knee” before or during matches,” reads the statement in part.

League players from all clubs also released a statement saying: “We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed.

“This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.”

