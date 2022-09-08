Enhle Mbali’s foundation lends a hand to victims of GBV

Media personality Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s Enhle Cares Foundation is offering educational bursaries to two gender-based violence (GBV) victims.

Mlotshwa said the initiative seeks to help women move away from their abusive relationships without thinking how they will survive without the abuser’s financial support.

“Having just stepped out of women’s month in celebration of the women who stood up for all of us women in 1956, we still face our highest GBV statistics in South Africa,” said Mlotshwa.

“Well, we at Enhle Cares have decided that instead of concentrating on the bad, let’s help you. If you are women from an abused background and want to do well for yourself, this is for you.”

She explained that the foundation will offer a bursary and study equipment to the selected victims of GBV. To stand a chance of being selected, the victims should share their stories with the foundation.

“You strike a woman, you strike us all,” said Mlotshwa.

Mlotshwa also opened up about the alleged five-year long abuse at the hands of her estranged husband Black Coffee, stating that she had endured multiple forms of abuse from the international star.

