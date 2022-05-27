African creators celebrated by Spotify for Africa Day

On Africa Day Spotify took the opportunity to celebrate a crop of African creators who are making their voices heard and showing the world the vast array of African talent.

The campaign highlighted six artists and six podcasters and came to life through a social media campaign in the week leading up to 25 May.

The six podcasters included Kenya’s Mantalk and The Sandwich Podcast, Nigeria’s I Said What I Said and Tea with Tay, South Africa’s True Crime ZA, and After School is After School with Sis G.U. The six artists were Kenya’s Chris Kaiga and Nikita Kering’, Nigeria’s Ladipoe and Preyé, and South Africa’s Nomfundo Moh and Zoë Modiga.

The host for the evening was Kenyan Patricia Kihoro, who kicked off the event with a chat with Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify Africa’s Managing Director.

Muhutu-Remy said platforms like Spotify can help put African storytelling on the map. A creator panel featuring Eli and Oscar Jola and South African artist Zoë Modiga spoke about the importance of telling our own stories as a way of changing the perceptions of the continent.

Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy the Managing Director of Spotify said: “This is the first of many initiatives to come. We would like to highlight even more African creators on an even bigger scale, to ensure that the whole world knows that Africa is not just a singular moment, it is here to stay.”

Spotify also announced the creation of the Africa Podcast Grant to help highlight voices from the continent. The $100,000 grant will be given to 10 creators that are telling Africa’s story. This fund aims to amplify underrepresented stories and perspectives in podcasting.

There were live performances from Kamo Mphela, DBN Gogo and Nasty C.

