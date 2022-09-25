Careful of older women, they are manipulative – Scandal!s CeeJay

Although there is nothing wrong with dating older women, young men should be weary that they are manipulative, according to Thulani Hlatshwayo, who plays the role of a Ben 10 on e.tv’s Scandal!.

“I don’t think there is a problem with dating older women. They are a lot more heavy-minded people, so it’s easy for them to manipulate one into thinking a certain way and believing things from their end. This is something young men should be aware of at all times,” said Hlatshwayo during a wide-ranging interview with Sunday World.

He thanked the late Busi Lurayi for helping him prepare for his Ben 10 role. “I am forever grateful to her for helping me with the storyline, and may her soul rest in peace.”

Ceejay, Hlatshwayo’s character name, is well educated but unemployed. He gets a job as a gym instructor and meets an older and beautiful woman, Me’Shell, who makes him see the world through her eyes by waving money before him.

And like money is the root of evil, he falls hook, line and sinker for her trap.

Hlatshwayo said he believes that in his own life, he has had his own fair share of shortcomings, which have now helped him tell the story of Ceejay.

To prepare himself mentally, he watched a movie called After Burn, also about a personal trainer who gets into trouble.

“The movie made me spot the highs and lows of the storyline, and I read about GBV [gender-based violence] and I was able to tell those people’s feelings through my character.”

He added that there is a lot more growth that Ceejay still needs to go through.

“Exciting times ahead because I am really going to challenge the character into learning more about being seen and being heard. Without having to steal, lie or kill, because there has to be a way to make it without falling victim to crime.”

Hlatshwayo has longed to be on the riveting soapie, having first auditioned in his matric year. He got the role of Ceejay, but said it was more of a supportive character to one of the main characters, Scelo.

After Scelo left the show, he said his character suffered too, to the point where he thought there was no hope. But having bounced back, he is excited to flourish.

Sunday World

Author