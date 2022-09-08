Comedian Mpho Popps gigging all the way to the bank

Gigs have been rolling in for comedian Mpho Popps Modikoane in the last few weeks.

The comedian, who recently hosted the South African Music Awards, the 16th Annual South African Film and Television Awards, as well as The Roast of Khanyi Mbau, has now been chosen to host the Miss Heritage Global 2022 in Limpopo on Heritage Day weekend.

Joining Modikoane on stage for the Miss Heritage Global 2022 beauty pageant will be none other than TV actress Mbau.

Founder and international relations manager of Miss Heritage Global, Ronald Tisauke, said the organisation wants to diversify is hosts.

“We thought what better way to promote diversity than to have a male host at the Miss Heritage Global grand finale? Mpho Popps is a fantastic comedian who will definitely bring the house down,” said Tisauke.

This will be a first major pageant event in Limpopo and the winner will be celebrated on September 25 at an all-white concert featuring local artists.

The concert, also billed to take place in Limpopo, will bring the citizens together in celebration of the world’s different heritage and cultural diversity.

The pageant will be judged by media personality Lethabo Lejoy, influencer Olwethu Leshabane, and former Miss South Africa Shudufadzo Musida.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mpho Popps Modikoane (@mphopopps)

