Congrats, Natasha Thahane has a bun in the oven

It is raining babies in celebville and media personality Natasha Thahane has joined a list of pregnant celebrities. She celebrated the milestone by sharing a picture of her bulging belly on social media.

Thahane, who is dating Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch, joins the likes of Ayanda Thabethe, Blue Mbombo, Gugu Gumede and many other expecting moms who also announced their pregnancies on social media recently.

