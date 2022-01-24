Dineo Ranaka says she will be back on Metro FM after suspension was lifted

Johannesburg- Metro FM, DJ Dineo Ranaka has said that she is back on the decks.

This comes after Ranaka was suspended last week for doing the #umlando challenge on top of the station’s expensive studio equipment at one of Mzansi’s biggest commercial radio stations.

Ranaka took to social media to say that her suspension has been lifted and she will soon be back on the airwaves.

In an Instagram post, Ranak said, “It’s wild because they are chasing me because I’m causing traffic, I’m in-between lanes. I’m moving fast. I’m in a hurry. I’m on my to the Metro FM studios. Suspension is dropped. I’m being reinstated 9-12 on. Also, it’s a big week. It’s a fast week for me. I’m moving fast.”

Ranaka is said to have climbed on a table with the expensive equipment and started jitterbugging to the number.

According to a Metro FM employee, Kina Hlengethwa, who is the current station manager called Ranaka to his office and asked her to apologise for her ill-discipline.

But when she refused to apologise, Ranaka was suspended from the station.

