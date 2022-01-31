DJ Maphorisa says he was backstabbed by Mlindo The Vocalist

Johannesburg- DJ Maphorisa has come out guns blazing on his social media and vented out on how he was ‘backstabbed’ by Mlindo The Vocalist.

Taking to his Facebook Maphorisa shared how he took Mlindo under his wing when he came to Joburg and how he got him a manager, but later turned his back on him.

“It’s so crazy how people will backstab u Mlindo The Vocalists came to Jozi he didn’t know anyone etc. n I had to get him a road manager, cool I asked Nyiko to help Mlindo. at that time Nyiko was supa broke but a cool hard working guy so I gave him a chance not knowing the devil.”

“But what hurts me most is u give people food n they shit on u with the same food u gave them. I’m not mad why cause I have to build a big room for the disappointment I have seen people come n go in my life a lot”

“Sis Brenda Fassie once said Umuntu uya changcha ngeke umConfirme. Loyalty is key guys it unlocks especially the ones who do the most for u don’t Loya them. Sorry if my English is wack I will improve, I had offload shit on my chest.”

“To cut the story short after two years I hear Nyiko is Mlindo’s manager,they cut me off my percentage, he promoted himself 4iiit, said cool I will let them be even though I could take him back, I left them to do they thing.”

“Now Mlindo says he wants to come back to Blaqboy but contractually he is still my artist, I still love him his my boy we all make mistakes n yes we gonna make the next project,” the post reads.

