DJ Shimza in fight over mixer

Award-winning artist Shimza has caught himself in a fight over an audio mixer with fellow DJ, Theology HD.

Theo, out of desperation even called Shimza’s mother to “speak sense to her child”.

Theo says in exchanged text messages, that the equipment does not belong to him. But a defiant Shimza responded saying he will not return it until his was also returned.

Theo exposed Shimza on Facebook and accused the DJ of ignoring his calls and text messages since he dropped it off at Shimza’s place.

But Shimza had none of it, as he told Theo to never call his mother again in a matter that did not involve her.

“I will tell Mlindo’s when I can give you the mixer! I needed my mixer and he gave me what he gave me, speak to him from now on please,” said Shimza in one of the text messages.

He also took to social media to rant.

“No one is getting any mixer from me before I get mine back, I’m tired of keeping quiet then people acting victim because they know I have more to lose, f*&k that! My mixer first then I can release that was brought to me without asking in the name of buying more time for me to be lied to.

“I have a set of Nexus 2’s so I have no business holding on to someone else’s mixer but I am tired of being taken advantage of because people know that if I swear or fight I’ll be labelled as all sorts of things! My mixer first and everything else will follow,” said Shimza in a Facebook post.

However, Theo said he should not be involved in the deal Shimza had with Mlindos as he was only asked to borrow Shimza a mixer for his 800K appreciation mix.

“The funny thing now is [it’s] hard for him to get back my mixer, he doesn’t pick up my calls and messages. He’s always making an excuse that he’s working.

“I spoke to him this morning that I am at his place, I got feedback that he went out at 5h00am. I went to see his mother and explained the whole situation, then he texted me on WhatsApp and said “don’t ever do that”. Guess what? I was blocked in every social networks and calls,” reads Theo’s post.

Boitumelo Kgobotlo