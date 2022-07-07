Excitement fills the air as Idols SA gears up for new season

Standard Bank is the new headline sponsor for Idols SA season 18 which kicks off on July 17 and will be screened on Mzansi Magic.

South Africa’s biggest music talent search competition also has a new panel of judges – Thembi Seete and JR Bogopa who will be joined by Somizi Mhlongo. Tebogo “ProVerb” Thekisho also returns as the host of the TV show, holding on to the role he has held for 13 consecutive seasons.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said: “Idols SA is back. As much as it is about the music, it is also about the people.

“We are proud to unearth new and emerging talent, and our viewers form emotional connections with the singers as we follow along their journey from audition stage to making a career from their passion. We are excited to see who season 18 brings us.

“We are also excited to welcome our new headline sponsor Standard Bank as a valued partner for this season. They have over the years proven to be passionate about making dreams come true, and our winners should look forward to a basket of great prizes that will be announced in due course.”

Lindy Lou Alexander, head of brand & marketing at Standard Bank, said: “True to our values at Standard Bank, we want to give South Africans the tools and support they need to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

“This sponsorship helps us do just that. It’s all about taking the first steps to building your dreams and believing that it can be a reality. We’re really excited to be part of the journey, all the best to those fighting to make their dreams a reality.”

