Gomora actress Katlego Danke opens up about beating Covid-19 twice

Johannesburg -Katlego Danke has recently opened up about how she beat Covid-19 twice.

The Gomora actress took to social media to share how grateful she was to be given another year in life.

Katlego recently celebrated her 43rd birthday and that is where she expressed her gratitude to God for giving her another shot in life after she beat the Covid-19 virus twice.

“This next chapter is all about taking flight. I woke up with a heart full of gratitude. There must be a reason God saw it fit that I celebrate one more year on this planet after two bouts with Covid. I am blessed. To still be here. To still be healthy.”

“To still be able to pursue my dreams and purpose with all I’ve been given. I am in awe of the Almighty. Thank you for another journey around the sun. And all the amazing humans who have touched my life in different ways,” she wrote.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma