Hackers pounce on reality TV star MaMkhize

Premier Soccer League club boss and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, affectionately known as MaMkhize, has become the latest victim of hackers who planned to use her name to scam other people.

MaMkhize took to social media on Tuesday to warn that her WhatsApp had been hacked, and warned her followers to ignore any messages from her WhatsApp number asking for money.

She further shared a screenshot of a conversation between a scammer and one of her followers where the scammer had asked for money and promised to pay it back later.

MaMkhize advised that she is currently in the US with her son Andile.

MaMkhize had fallen victim to scammers before when someone created a Facebook account using her name and started asking for money from her unsuspecting followers.

The scammers had posed as foreign exchange traders.

Actress Simphiwe Ngema had also crossed paths with the scammers. She became a victim of a scam when a woman accused her of fraud.

In an interview with Daily Sun, the woman said she had entrusted R1 000 with “Simphiwe Ngema” in the hope that she would get it back with interest.

