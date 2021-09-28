REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Idols fans forgot about Somizi as Dineo Ranaka wows them

By Coceka Magubeni
Dineo Ranaka has Idols SA fans praising her great judging skills. Image: Instagram.
Dineo Ranaka has Idols SA fans praising her great judging skills.

Johannesburg – Fans of South African TV personality, Somizi Mhlongo, were left perplexed after Mzansi Magic talent show Idols SA announced that he would be replaced by a line up of guest judges.

Fans of the show and Somizi took to social media and voiced their concerns, saying the show would become ‘too boring’ without the star.

Mhlongo was removed from the show after sensitive allegations were by his ex-husband Mohale Motaung.

Read more: #MohaleConfessions: Somizi ‘threatened to kill me with a kitchen knife’

Fans were asking for Somizi’s return to the show because the remarks for contestants from Unathi Nkayi and Randal Abrahams lacked ‘THAT THING’ as Somizi would put it.

This didn’t last long as the arrival of this week’s guest judge changed the minds of many fans of the show.

The show announced that the guest judge would be Dineo Ranaka and she trended with positive comments and compliments throughout the show.

Take a look at the great reviews Ranaka received on social media from adoring fans below: 

 

 

 

A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co)

 

A post shared by Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka)

