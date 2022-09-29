Inaugural Basadi in Music Awards to take place in October

The inaugural Basadi in Music Awards(BIMA) which celebrates women in music, journalists, producers, presenters and stylists will take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre on 15 October.

The theme of the night is ‘Ball-gowns, Tiaras and Sneakers’ for ladies and ‘Suits and Sneakers’ for gentlemen.

BIMA CEO Hloni Modise Matau said: “We are immensely excited and overwhelmed by the response to the first annual Basadi in Music Awards. At the time we closed voting, we had tallied over 56 000 votes which speak to the support that we have. We look forward to acknowledging female excellence in music.”

The nominations for the categories were announced in July where four categories Kontemporêre Kunstenaar van die Jaar, Music Video Director of the Year, Gqom Artist of the Year and Kwaito Artist of the Year were cancelled due to low public voting

Nominees in the 19 categories were selected by the public. DBN Gogo, Pabi Cooper, and Nomfundo Moh are among those leading this year’s nominees.

