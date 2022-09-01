‘Interrogation Room’ premieres at South African State Theatre

New stage thriller Interrogation Room will premier at the South African State Theatre from 7-11 September 2022.

The thriller, exploring apartheid secrets and the abduction of freedom fighters by the police, features stage and on-screen thespians, Peter Mashigo, Richardt Nel, and Sabelo Motloung.

The three-hander is written by Refilwe Sibiya and directed by Zwelibanzi Sibiya who are both industrious and accomplished theatre makers.

The thriller is set in 1986 during apartheid South Africa and relays the story of Vusi Ndlovu, a young freedom fighter, who is abducted by the Special Branch Police on suspicion of terrorism.

He finds himself in the hands of Lieutenant De Kok and Constable Themba Maseko and their brutal brand of law enforcement.

The story is told through the recollection of events as told by Themba Maseko at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in the nineties.

Mashigo, who is well known in South African television and theatre, portrays the character of Themba Maseko. The production introduces Nel, who is a talented storyteller in many languages including Afrikaans, Arabic and Russian, which he learnt while living in Ukraine.

The role of Vusi Ndlovu is portrayed by Sabelo Motloung, who brings raw talent and emotion to the story.

“The story of Vusi Ndlovu is heartbreaking as it was not an isolated incident. And as the creators, we wanted to portray the notion of ‘law versus justice. We believe these stories are still relevant today because it is clear that the ‘turn of Freedom’ in South Africa still left a lot to be desired,” said Sibiya.

Sibiya brings his perspective of storytelling as director of this masterpiece. As an accomplished theatre and television director, playwright and published author.

