Jax Colorado named Hunter’s X Jacquel Culture House’s first mentee

Hip-hop artist Jax Colorado, born Mojalefa Otlile Serumula, is the round-one winner of the premiering Hunter’s X Jacquel Culture House talent incubator, a partnership between multi-award winning African pop maverick Tresor and Hunter’s.

Jax is the first of two artists from the Gauteng group round that will get an opportunity to work with and learn from singer and producer Zakes Bantwini to launch their musical career.

The partnership gives young musicians access to the music industry and also aims to be an empowerment platform by providing support and career development to South Africa’s aspiring musicians.

Jax said he spent most of his adult life in Montana in a complex behind a farm. He fell in love with the country lifestyle, which inspired his music and fashion sense.

“I am feeling blessed having worked so hard and finally seeing it pay off. I am excited to embark on this journey. To be selected from thousands of hopefuls who submitted their work and to make it to the top two is a dream come true and speaks volumes to my effort,” shared Jax.

Anita Mubangizi, Hunter’s marketing manager, said: “Hunter’s recognises the challenges facing the youth in this day and age; the need to work hard, hustle and chart their own path to success.

“The masterclass workshop and one-on-one mentorship opportunities provided by Hunter’s X JCH are designed to empower those that dream to make it within the music industry.”

Also Read: Tresor’s Jacquel Culture House on a mission to groom future music stars

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author