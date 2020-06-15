JazziDisciples focus on solo music

Amapiano producers JazziDisciples have taken a break to work on their individual music careers.

The Sghubu Se Monati hit-makers told Sunday World that it was not the end of the road for the duo and will still hit the studio together for good sounds.

The music duo, who glued their names Mr JazziQ and Josiah De Disciple to join forces in 2017, are now working on their solo EP’s to build their individual brand names.

JazziQ, real name Tumelo Manyani, has launched his solo 0303 EP which features Askies – a single that has had fans dancing, even in the comfort of their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The release of the hit-single raised questions if the group was separating, but JazziQ said it was an agreement from both to release individual music projects.

“We decided to move from JazziDisciples mainly because we did not want to be glued together as we both believe that we have the potential to grow as individuals, being a duo has taught us both new and entertaining ways to do music, I am grateful for that.

“Our journey has been bumpy and tricky because we had to fight for recognition while playing a genre that was still new to the ears of many but it is undoubtedly one of the best genres in the country, mainly because it’s brewed here,” he said.

Josiah De Disciple is also toying with the idea of releasing an EP to expose fans to his solo music sounds.

Apology: An earlier version of the article incorrectly said JazziDisciples had separated. This is incorrect and we apologise to the duo.

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo