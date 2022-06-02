Johnny Depp eager to start new chapter after defamation verdict

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who won a defamation case against ex wife Amber Heard, on Wednesday, is thrilled to start a new chapter.

The eccentric actor issued a statement after the verdict stating: “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people, who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed.”

Depp said the jury had given him his life back as the truth was now revealed.

“The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun,” he said.

International media reported that the jury, after a six-week trial, found that Depp and Heard had both defamed each other, but weighed more in favour of Depp.

The award winning actor, popularly known for Pirates of the Caribbean, had lost a libel case against The Sun tabloid in London in 2020 for calling him a wife-beater.

While he celebrated the split verdict, Heard reportedly said she was heartbroken.

The five-man, two-woman jury, after deliberating over three days, unanimously found Heard liable for all three counts of defamation against Depp.

Heard will now have to pay $15 million (R233m) in damages to Depp ($10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages) after the jury ruled that she had defamed Depp. She wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018 alluding to her past claims of domestic violence.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author