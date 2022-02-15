Lasizwe embraces self-love

Johannesburg- Valentine’s day is a day for commemorating love and for media personality, Lasizwe Dambuza, it was about celebrating self-love.

Taking to his social media, Lasizwe shared a video where he shows how he spent his Valentine’s alone.

“How you love yourself subsequently teaches others how you want to be loved.

I’ve realized, one does not need a man to find happiness.”

Happiness can be found in oneself. Beautifully so, I spent Valentine’s Day alone. Self-love is not selfish,” he wrote.

