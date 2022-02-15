REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Lasizwe embraces self-love

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Lasizwe Dambuza Instagram

Johannesburg- Valentine’s day is a day for commemorating love and for media personality, Lasizwe Dambuza, it was about celebrating self-love.

Taking to his social media, Lasizwe shared a video where he shows how he spent his Valentine’s alone.

“How you love yourself subsequently teaches others how you want to be loved.
I’ve realized, one does not need a man to find happiness.”

Happiness can be found in oneself. Beautifully so, I spent Valentine’s Day alone. Self-love is not selfish,” he wrote.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes