REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Lasizwe recieves backlash for wearing a thong

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Lasizwe Dambuza

Johannesburg- Media personality Lasizwe has recently shared a video of himself wearing a thong.

The YouTuber did not get the kind of feedback he was hoping for from his fans after they reacted to his post.

“So y’all are upset that I wore a Thong/G-String… yall are CRAZY!!! Kanti who’s body is it?”

“How me wearing a thong/g-string disturb your life??? MY BODY, MY RULES!! Twitter is quick to project their insecurities”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes