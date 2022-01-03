Lasizwe recieves backlash for wearing a thong

Johannesburg- Media personality Lasizwe has recently shared a video of himself wearing a thong.
The YouTuber did not get the kind of feedback he was hoping for from his fans after they reacted to his post.
“So y’all are upset that I wore a Thong/G-String… yall are CRAZY!!! Kanti who’s body is it?”
— Lasizwe’s Year (@lasizwe) January 3, 2022
“How me wearing a thong/g-string disturb your life??? MY BODY, MY RULES!! Twitter is quick to project their insecurities”
— Lasizwe’s Year (@lasizwe) January 3, 2022
Let me post my thong/g-string videos
— Lasizwe’s Year (@lasizwe) January 3, 2022
Lasizwe wearing a Thong/G-String on HIS BODY and his happy! pic.twitter.com/hb9RecLNAU
— Lasizwe’s Year (@lasizwe) January 3, 2022
