Linda Sibiya bags Umshado Unzima presenting gig

Veteran radio personality and life coach Linda Sibiya has bagged a presenting gig at Moja LOVE.

Sibiya will be presenting Umshado Unzima, a reality show that seeks to help married couples in crisis and trying to find any possible solution to find peace, whether they kiss and make up or opt to call it quits.

The show is similar to Lenyalo Le Thata hosted by Thuso Motaung on the channel, but Sibiya said he will bring on straight talk and not try to solve a deadly situation.

“I was approached because I call a spade a spade and this was thought to be something that is needed because the truth remains that some relationships are not worth saving or even trying to save.

“We need to understand that if it’s not working then it’s not working. I cannot go to a show and find that I am called to try and find peace in an abusive home, if I find that anger is expressed in violence and any toxic manner then I would ask why they are in the relationship and tell them to end the marriage because no one deserves an abusive home. I won’t even dare to save such a relationship,” said the businessman.

He said while shooting for the show, he was invited to meet a man desperate to understand why his wife was not coming back home after 17 years of their marriage.

The couple was married in 2002 and the wife escaped the marriage in 2005 without getting a divorce. Sibiya said when he met the wife, he was told that the husband would threaten death at every mention of divorce.

“In this situation I do not even hesitate to tell her to stay away because I don’t want to encourage her to go back home then receive a call a week later to say the woman I advised to go back home has been killed by her husband. I don’t encourage divorce, but I advocate for saving a life and finding peace,” he said.

However, he said there would be happy moments when the best solution would be to help the married couple get back together, where he detects no sign of harm, he would mend fences.

“Love and marriage is beautiful but has its own challenges that we can get through, through communication between couples or involving family and experts. But if everything has been tried with still no positive change – there’s no need to stay,” he said.

Umshado Unzima will debut on Moja LOVE channel 157 on Sunday, June 12.

Sanibonani, dumelang, thobela, molweni…It's not over until God says it's over. New day, new thinking and new possibilities… pic.twitter.com/mobywjUGKJ — Linda Sibiya (@Linda_Sibiya) March 7, 2022

