Look: Tweeps react to DJ Tira’s Fact Durban Rocks announcement

Johannesburg- DJ Tira recently announced when tickets will go on sale for the Fact Durban Rocks.

Fact Durban Rocks is one of the most popular events that takes place in Durban, and DJ Tira has different plans for this year.

DJ Tira took to social media to confirm the date of when fans can purchase their tickets.

“Fact Durban Rocks 31 December. Moses Mabhida. Limited tickets available from 17 December 2021,” he wrote.

Fact Durban Rocks 31 December. Moses Mabhida. Limited tickets available from 17 December 2021.#FactDurbanRocksNYE#Woza2022 — 21 Years of Dj Tira (@DJTira) December 8, 2021

In a recent interview with Sunday World, DJ Tira shared that with Covid-19, Fact Durban Rocks didn’t happen the way it usually does and this year Tira said he is hopeful that things will go the way he wishes they could.

“I’m staying positive and I am planning on having around 2 000 people at the event because of the Covid-19 regulations. So that automatically means the entire concept is going to be different, we won’t be having three stages that we usually have.”

Tweeps however have reacted to DJ Tira’s announcement, after he had hinted some time back that people need to be vaccinated in order to party with him.

Manje uzobe udansa nabajovile kuphela this year? pic.twitter.com/WIpV8D7yyR — Gidah (@shangase_mfundo) December 8, 2021

Kwasho yena wathi abangeni abangajo anga unyaka usaqala. Hlampe he thought this time will not come. Siyathanda ukuya but asijovanga so Angizi !! — Nkululeko Msinga (@MsingaNkululeko) December 8, 2021

Is It No Vaccine Certificate, No Entry Or We All Allowed?? pic.twitter.com/AWSlyABR5p — $unday$cool DropOut😈 (@ThutoMoretlwe) December 8, 2021

Giving back to the community would be great just 2free tickets for me and my partner would be a great xmas present @DJTira — Osborne (@Osborne55512676) December 8, 2021

Ithin into singena ngeVaccine or soyibamb kuTv? — sanele (@saneleoshazi) December 8, 2021

Also Read: DJ Tira on his plans for Fact Durban Rocks

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

