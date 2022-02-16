Love Island SA couple Libho and Thimna call it quits

Johannesburg- The month of love hasn’t been playing out well for some as Love Island SA’s Libho (Libhonogolethu) Geza and Thimna Shooto also called it quits on their relationship.

The couple issued statements through their individual Instagram pages late last night to share the news of their relationship not working out.

Taking to social media Libho shared that they have decided to break up and that he had learned a lot about relationships and also himself.

Thimna thanked everyone who supported their relationship and stated that the past year had been an amazing one with Libho but they had to call it quits.

The two were rather loved up publicly over the last year – sharing intimate moments on their social media pages.

But their fans have questioned their sudden breakup saying that when a couple wins Love Island SA, one of the conditions for them getting the prize money is for them to stay together for a year.

Other celebrity couples who also broke up recently are Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones, who announced their separation yesterday as well as DJ Fresh, and his wife, who announced their separation earlier this month.

Also Read: It’s over for Minnie and hubby

DJ Fresh and Thabiso Sikwane confirm split

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author