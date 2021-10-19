Mbalenhle Mavimbela revealed as Hlomu on Showmax’s The Wife

Johannesburg- Mbalenhle Mavimbela has been revealed as Hlomu on Showmax’s much-anticipated telenovela series, ‘The Wife’.

When Showmax announced they were making a telenovela inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling novel Hlomu the Wife, overjoyed fans immediately took to social media to offer their casting suggestions for the lead roles of Hlomu and Mqhele.

The teaser gives fans their first glimpse of the actors who landed the coveted roles.

Rising star Mbalenhle Mavimbela (Skeem Saam, Isipho) will play Hlomu, the journalist who falls in love with a taxi driver, not realizing that when you marry a man, you marry his secrets.

Mqhele will be played by Bonko Khoza, who burst onto the acting scene as Jabz in the multi-award-winning film Necktie Youth and has since appeared in the likes of Professionals and the Emmy-nominated Roots.

“I got to spend some time with Mbali and Bonko on set and they are great – new, fresh faces,” says Dudu. “They’ve already developed a chemistry and should do justice to the characters.”

“Mbalenhle and Bonko are fairly fresh faces in the industry; there isn’t anyone role or character that audiences can instinctively affix to them,” says showrunner Gugu Ncube-Zuma.

“As a result, they will truly embody and be known intrinsically as Hlomu and Mqhele. What solidified this decision was their undeniable chemistry: it was just electric.”

“When I found out Hlomu the Wife was being turned into a series, I jumped at the chance to audition,” says Mbalenhle.

“Funnily enough, a while back I did a Tik Tok pretending to be Hlomu the Wife and that I had ‘made it, not knowing that I would end up playing the character. It was even trending.”

“It feels like I’ve been keeping a secret from my fans and followers for months, and I couldn’t even post a hint. I’ve been watching fans ‘casting’ from the sidelines on Twitter and Facebook but haven’t been able to say anything.”

Mbalenhle Mavimbela is well known for her role as Nothile on SABC 1’s educational drama Skeem Saam. Speaking to Sunday World Mbalenhle shared how excited she is to be playing the lead role on The Wife.

“I am a fan of the author, I haven’t read all the books but I am halfway through reading and I must say it’s beautiful. It feels good reading the book while living the character and as I live it, I know how to play it.”

The 24-year-old actress has also starred in Isipho, Isibaya, Durben Gen, and House of Zwide. Mbalenhle did not study drama or performing arts but studied Travel and Tourism as she could not get into the drama department at the Durban University of Technology.

“Here’s a sneak peek of The Wife, Showmax’s first-ever telenovela, inspired by the #Hlomu series of books by #Dudu Busani-Dube. KusazobaMnandi kubeLit kubeYonk’into oyifisayo on #TheWifeShowmax.”

Watch the trailer for the show below:

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Also read: Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling novels developed into Showmax’s first Telenovela ‘The Wife’

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma