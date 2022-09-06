Meta launches ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ campaign

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ – a new campaign that will celebrate creative online content talent from around the world.

This global campaign will be the first of its kind which will start in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Meta will be working closely with these creators over the next year, as they grow their audience and turn their passions into professions across Meta technologies.

Moon Baz, Creator Partnerships Lead, Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, Meta said, “With this campaign, we aim to highlight creators who are innovating through tools such as Reels and short-form video content formats, as well as those who are leveraging, exploring new content formats such as AR/VR. We are excited to work closely with these creators, and we’re committed to helping them grow their audience, build a business and unlock new possibilities for the future as we build for the metaverse.”

Meta will host exclusive events across the region to celebrate the Creators of Tomorrow.

In South Africa over 50 creators will attend a Creator Day filled with dedicated tailored workshops and training to help them thrive in this evolving digital and creator economy.

