Minnie Dlamini celebrates 12 years on TV

Seasoned television presenter and sports anchor Minenhle “Minnie” Dlamini is celebrating 12 years in the television industry.

On Tuesday, the Homeground presenter took to social media to reminisce on her journey and said as soon as she received the news that she was joining LIVE on SABC1 she knew she had to work extremely hard.

“Twelve years ago, I got the call that changed my life forever. I had won the Live Presenter Search; I remember that feeling as if it were yesterday, Bonang and Sizwe were consummate professionals and I knew that I needed to work extra hard to be worthy of being on that LIVE stage with them,” she said.

Minnie shared that at the beginning of her career in television she started as an intern and she learnt as much as she could.

“I started working as an intern at the production company that produced LIVE. I did every job I could find. I ran errands, delivered tapes for archive, booked crew for shoots and live shows, I would book artists to perform. Shot some inserts as crew.

“I did language count: this was where I had to re-watch the previous episode of the show and count how many minutes and seconds each language was spoken. It was tedious, however, I got to watch, study, learn and interpret my findings into my own style,” said the former LIVE presenter.

Said Minnie: “This has been a crazy 12 years and I wouldn’t change it for the world. Thank you Mzansi for making my dreams come true and allowing me to grace your screens all these years.”

A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini)

