Mmusi Maimane on Cassper Nyovest fighting Siv Ngesi

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Siv Ngesi. / Bongiwe Mchunu

Following Cassper Nyovest’s victory against Priddy Ugly at the weekend, fans are already looking for the rapper’s next opponent. Nyovest had initially said should he win against Priddy, he wants to take on Big Zulu.

Big Zulu has called him out and told him that he is ready, saying he should give him the time and date and he’d be there.

However, there has been a debate as Nyovest is still stuck on fighting AKA who doesn’t want to fight him.

Taking to social media after the fight on Saturday, Mmusi Maimane congratulated Nyovest but said he would not be able to do that to his hommie, Siv Ngesi.

Ngesi replied to Mmusi: “I’m a bad man in the boxing ring. No celeb is worthy to face me.”

This is how social media users have reacted:

