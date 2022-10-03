Mmusi Maimane on Cassper Nyovest fighting Siv Ngesi

Following Cassper Nyovest’s victory against Priddy Ugly at the weekend, fans are already looking for the rapper’s next opponent. Nyovest had initially said should he win against Priddy, he wants to take on Big Zulu.

Big Zulu has called him out and told him that he is ready, saying he should give him the time and date and he’d be there.

However, there has been a debate as Nyovest is still stuck on fighting AKA who doesn’t want to fight him.

Khululeka Qhawe lakith beka iDate ubeke iskhath ngizobe ngikhona🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/cHD4mYJ4Sw — Big Zulu (@BigZulu_ZN) October 2, 2022

Taking to social media after the fight on Saturday, Mmusi Maimane congratulated Nyovest but said he would not be able to do that to his hommie, Siv Ngesi.

Ngesi replied to Mmusi: “I’m a bad man in the boxing ring. No celeb is worthy to face me.”

I don’t blame him… I’m a bad man in the boxing ring! No celeb is worthy to face me! https://t.co/yCjgIIcR3v — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) October 2, 2022

This is how social media users have reacted:

Siv Ngesi HAS BEEN ON YOUR CASE ABOUT IT, LEAVE AKA ALONE AND FOCUS ON THOSE WHO WANT YOU. ACCEPT SIV’s CHALLENGE QHA QWABA. https://t.co/IBOztWWe72 — Iphendule M. (@mfontolwana) October 3, 2022

SIV NGESI! I think you're ready now! Nobody else. That will be a fair fight, the rest is just a waste of time coz you are way better at the sport than them. Its like Oscar Mbo challenging Finzo ka High jump. 😏 none of these guys are fit enough to fight you, GO FOR SIV chief! https://t.co/OoBmssT84a — DJ Jawz (@DJJawz) October 3, 2022

Siv Ngesi. He also has a boxing experience like you. Make it a 10 round fight even though I’m sure it won’t last that long. Also you seem in good shape on your last fight so I don’t see how this won’t be possible. And you keep avoiding him — ukhanki (@TboozeSA) October 3, 2022

You're avoiding Big Zulu & Siv Ngesi, akere you say Big Zulu hits women, fight him — LEZ Doing G Things (@LR_LEZthaG) October 3, 2022

Siv Ngesi will kill Cassper Nyovest guys 😭 — Lammy (@Zion_010) October 3, 2022

