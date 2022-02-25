REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Mohale calls Cassper a homophobe

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Mohale Motaung//Image: Twitter

Cassper Nyovest’s tribute to the late Riky Rick on Friday has rubbed Mohale Motaung the wrong way. Motaung called the hip-hop star a homophobe and asked him to delete a tweet he had posted in the morning.

Cassper’s post to Riky Rick reads: “As a man, I am very uncomfortable with another man touching me or worse, being behind me. So when Riky creeped up behind me in the middle of an interview, what I really wanna do is turn around and ask ‘which one is this one now” lol … But when I heard his voice, I had to put my guard down and chill cause it was him.

“I don’t remember what he said in this interview, but I know he was showing love like he always would. I’m not ready to let go yet, it’s all still a shock, but what I shared with this man was real and we both knew it. My brother! To be continued…”

Mohale then retweeted Cassper’s tweet and said what he had posted was homophobic.

“This is very homophobic Cassper. Remove this,” wrote Motaung.

