Netflix brings supernatural to life in ‘The Brave Ones’

Another local gem, The Brave Ones, will grace Netflix on September 16.

The supernatural series, created by renowned film director, writer and actor Akin Omotoso, features Bonko Khoza, Zamani Mbatha, Pheello Kotelo, and Sthandiwe Kgoroge.

The highly anticipated captivating six-episode series unfolds in the parallel worlds of modern-day South Africa and the supernatural world of African gods and divine beings.

The series tells the story of Ntsiki, a township girl who discovers that she is a mystical being and must harness her powers to avenge the death of her sister.

