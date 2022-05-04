Nigerian star Savage features DJ Maphorisa, Blxckie in upcoming album

Nigerian Afro-pop star Godson Ogaga Essi, fondly known by his stage name Savage, has featured South African amapiano sensation DJ Maphorisa and rapper Blxckie in his upcoming album set for release in November.

In his previous album titled Utopia, Savage, 26, who considers South Africa as his second home, featured Emtee and Khaligraph Jones in the song titled Hard.

“I had a great time working with Emtee, although it was virtual because of the strict [Covid-19 lockdown regulations],” said Savage.

“I got to be in the studio with Maphorisa and Blxckie for the upcoming album. We vibed and had great chemistry. Maphorisa cooked and he has a wide knowledge of music. Working with them was great. I hope to do more collaborations with South Africans.”

His single Confident, featuring Buju, was what kicked off Savage’s career and elevated his star in the music industry. It also set the tone for his rising career and the album Utopia, released in November 2021.

The album encouraged Savage to explore a variety of more sounds.

He shared: “I knew the song was great, but I didn’t expect such a great response. In the first week, we had over 1-million streams. I realised then that music was really my calling.”

The album explores topics on sex, lust and love, and money.

Savage, who started making music about 12 years ago while working as a fashion designer, shared that he was not sure that his music career would become big.

“I continued to focus on fashion and hustle. It was in 2020 when I decided to take the music seriously, to challenge myself and to invest in my dream, and it’s paying off.”

Having crisscrossed the world since the release of his debut album, Savage has fallen deeply in love with South Africa. “This is my second home. I live between Nigeria and Cape Town. It is peaceful and allows me the opportunity to be creative.”

